19 years old man accused of gang rape in Tromsø

A 19 years old man is charged with aggravated rape of a woman in Tromsø in June last year. Two other men are followed in the case.

The woman was raped while she was unconscious due to intoxication. According to Nordlys the three men assaulted the woman while she was on the way back from a hiking.

The 19-year old man has been sitting in custody since he was arrested.

Police have not been able to obtain the other two men, and have requested them via Interpol and Europol. According to police information, they are located in Kenya.

– They have not been caught yet and their exact location is not clear yet, other than that it is probable that they are in their home country Kenya, said police lawyer Frode Stock to Nordlys in November.

19 years old man testified that he did not participate in the rape and denies culpability.

The trial of the man goes in Nord-Troms District Court on 19th and 20th of April.

