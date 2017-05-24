Man sentenced to seven years in prison for two rapes in different places

A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for rapes of a teenage girl from Hedmark and a young woman from Bergen.

According to Hamar Arbeiderblad, the girl from Hedmarken was on holiday with the family when she run away and got a ride with a friend in the summer of 2014.

In Fredrikstad she contacted a man she had met on Snapchat. She asked if the man was willing to drive her to Hamar, and the next day they met in Råde and drove north.

In court, the girl explained that the conversation in the car changed in character from being nice to the man saying that he wanted sex with her, something she said no to. According to the sentence, he threatened the girl and hit her face.

She was then raped in the man’s car behind the gas station at Espa in Stange municipality, south of Hamar.

Searched online

At first the girl held quiet about the rape, but searched the man online and came in contacted with a young woman in Bergen who also claimed she had been raped by the same man.

In police interrogation, the man refused to have been in contact with the two girls, but admitted in court that he had sex with them, but claimed that it had been voluntary.

In addition to the prison sentence, the man is sentenced to pay NOK 200,000 in compensation to the girl from Hedmark and NOK 150,000 to the young woman from Bergen.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today