26 Norwegians have euthanasia membership in Switzerland

The Swiss organization Dignitas has granted a euthanasia membership to 26 Norwegians.

Dignitas has already assisted three Norwegians to practice euthanasia in 2015, according to Nettavisen. By the end of 2016 the organization had 26 Norwegian members.

Overall, the organisation has over 7,000 members and the number of Norwegian members has increased by 15 since 2013, according to Nettavisen. Membership at Dignitas means being able to travel to Switzerland and get help when one wish to end their lives.

Euthanasia is illegal in Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today