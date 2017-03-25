UDI terminates five refugee centers

UDI has terminated contracts with five refugee centers, starting the first of April 2017.

This applies to the following centers:

Søndre Land Center with 150 spots

Nustabo Center in Meråker with 150 spots

Rognan Center in Saltdal with 210 spots

Brevik Center in Porsgrunn with 120 spots

Time Center with 150 spots

The refugee centers have contracts with different notice periods, so that the operation runs out in the summer. Well before this, residents will be either resident in a municipality or moved to other refugee centers. Earlier this year, UDI did not approve to terminate refugee centers for unaccompanied minors in order for the residents to have time to adjust. “There are fewer refugees coming to Norway, and several of them either live in municipalities or must leave Norway. That is why we terminate another five centers now”, says UDI director Borghild Fløtre.

Fløtre praises the five centers for their major efforts to accommodate asylum seekers. She also praises the organisations that have contributed to the different activities organised for the residents.

During the winter in 2015/2016, UDI possessed around 39,000 emergency spots for refugee centers. With the amount of refugees entering Norway decreasing, UDI now possesses 12,200 seats in addition to the arrival center in Østfold with a thousand spots. Given the expected arrivals for 2017, which can be even lower than 2016, UDI will further adjust the center capacity throughout the year.

It is the second time UDI terminates refugee centers so far this year. In February three refugee centers received notice of closure.

Source: UDI / Norway Today