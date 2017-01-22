Over 30 million followed inauguration ceremony

Estimates from research company Nielsen shows that around 31 million followed the television coverage of President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday.

The number of viewers beats the 20.6 million who saw Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013, but according to the AP, President’s second ceremony is often smaller set than the first.

Obama’s first in 2009 attracted 37.8 million viewers.

Fox News had the most viewers with 8.4 million, followed by NBC’s 5.8 million.

The most watched inauguration ceremony was in 1969 when Ronald Reagan was sworn in 1981, which was seen by 41.8 million.

Debates between Trump and Hillary had a record number of viewers. The first TV debate in September, attracted 84 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

