An apartment building in Lillehammer burned down Sunday morning.

Altogether eleven people evacuated due to the fire, which started in an apartment building at the intersection of Storgata and Elvegata in Lillehammer on Saturday night.

A woman in 20s is carried out and sent to hospital with smoke damage, and beyond that there are no reports of injuries, said Operations Officer.

Nine people were initially evacuated from the apartment building, while another two are evacuated from a neighboring building.

According to the newspaper VG started the fire in an apartment where a group of friends as four people, most of them students, are resident. Police reported the fire at 4:20.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today