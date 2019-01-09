4,2 million less toll passes in Oslo & Bærum

In 2018, 108.1 million cars passed the toll gates in Oslo and Bærum, 4.2 million fewer than the year before. But for electric cars, there has been a huge increase.

The decline in the total number of passes is 3.8% in 2018, and passes with so-called fossil fuel cars have fallen by 11.6 million since 2017, according to traffic figures from the toll company, Fjellinjen.

At the same time, the number of passes by electric cars had increased by as much as 62.8%, from 11.7 million passes in 2017 to 19.1 million in 2018. By comparison, only 1.7 million zero emission cars passed through the tolls in the metropolitan area in 2013. The electric car share is now 17.6%.

In December, there were a total of 1.7 million electric car passes, an increase from 33.3% from the same month in 2017.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today