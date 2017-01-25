490 Norwegians have changed their legal gender-status since July

On the 1st of July last year, it was possible to change gender status legally without medical treatment or diagnosis. During the past six months, 490 people have availed themselves of the opportunity.

The figures come from the Directorate of Taxes, and were collated by VG newspaper.

‘It was a long-awaited law, and an opportunity for those concerned. That so many have taken the opportunity the legally change their gender status, is a sign that this was the right time’, said psychiatric nurse, Anders Røyneberg, at the foundation, Sex and Society (Sex og Samfunn).

Røyneberg works especially with trans subjects, and is often contacted by people who are becoming female.

In July 2016 alone, 190 people changed gender.

