52 taxi drivers banned from patient transport

52 taxi drivers no longer allowed to transport patients in Oslo

Last year there were registered at least 2,600 deviations and/or complaints after Christiania Taxi and Norgestaxi assumed responsibility for patient transport for Oslo University Hospital.

Many patients have had to wait for many hours to be picked up from or taken to hospital. According to the numbers NRK has received, 1,260 “delays or not available cars” were registered in the last ten months.

Other deviations concerns incorrect use of the payment meter or complaints against the driver.

52 drivers, 48 of them in Christiania Taxi, have been banned from patient transport.

CEO in Christiania Taxi, Hasnat Ahmad, states that the company has strict criteria for driving patients and that based on these rules the company has banned 48 of its drivers.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today