Died in frontal collision with snow plow

One person died in a collision involving snow plow and car

A person died in a frontal collision between a car and a snow plow on the E39 in Gjesdal in Rogaland. The weather conditions are extreme due to heavy snow and wind as alerted on yr.no.

The driver of the car was trapped after the accident and the police reported about an hour later on Twitter that he was declared dead on the spot.

– All available resources were present, including the air ambulance. Unfortunately, the life of the driver of the car was could not be saved, says operations manager in the south western police district, Toralv Skårland, to NRK.

The driver of the car was on his own.

The police will not speculate whether the slippery conditions caused the fatal accident.

The police were notified of the accident at E39 near Kyllingstad in the Gjesdal municipality at 6.30 pm.

The road is closed until further notice. The police have notified their crime technicians and the accident unit of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today