60 drownings so far this year

Eleven people drowned in August. 60 drownings have been recorded so far this year, according to the Norwegian Rescue Organisation (Redningsselskapet).

The organisation’s statistics show that five of the drownings in August occurred in connection to freshwater river, or sea fishing.

The drownings in August took place in seven of Norways counties, three in Telemark, two in Møre and Romsdal , two in Rogaland, one in Nordland , one in Sør-Trøndelag, one in Vestfold, and one in Buskerud, said Redningsselskapet.

88% of those who’ve drowned in Norway this year are men.

18 of the drowning accidents were related to pleasure boats, and 13 to falling from land or jetty into either river, sea, or other water sources. 11 of the 60 who have died in drowning accidents are foreign national citizens.

