Abnormally many deaths in Bergen

In recent weeks there have been more deaths associated with the drug environment in Bergen than usual. Police do not think there is any correlation between the deaths.

– The week before Easter, we began to notice unusually many deaths in the drug environment,

and it has continued since, head of the Vice section in the Bergen Police, Jannike Bremar Johannesen, told Bergens Tidende.

In one month, eight men and women have died, most of them in their homes. The police think it’s a coincidence that there have been so many deaths in such a short period of time.

– It’s a long time until we get a result from the blood samples that have been submitted, so we are unable to make any assumptions at the moment.

We have no indication that this is caused by unusual or unclean substances. Generally in the environment, we see that some dies of overdoses, while for others it is simply because of failing health.

