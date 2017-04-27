Come May, please be nice and mild

This week has once again proved to be a very intriguing one, at least in the south-west corner of Norway . But now it changes for the better.

Early this week, there was a heavy snow in the south, just to remind us that Norway is still a winter nation and that winter tires should be at the ready all year long.

– April is whimsical. It can be a bit of this, that and sundry. But so much snow this late is very rare, State Meteorologist Ida Fossli told NTB.

Promising First of May

She has however good news regarding the coming week-end, including the 1st of May.

– From Friday to Sunday it will be very nice weather throughout southern Norway. The temperatures will rise higher than before. In Eastern Norway there will be from 10 to 13 degrees centigrade’s according to where you are. Further north it stays below 10 degrees, she says.

In fact, temperatures in May are expected to be well above what we are used to, although southern Norway is going to have some overcast days leading up to the weekend.

Meteorologist Per Egil Haga tells Telemarksavisa that people in the county can expect up to 15 degrees for a spell.

– Currently, there are no indications of 20 degrees or more in the forecasts, but overall it looks very promising and it will be pleasant to be under the sun.

There are some low pressures that threaten here and there, but mostly it looks with high-pressures bringing mild air from the south, he concludes on the weather in South-Eastern Norway.

Gray in the North

In the northern part of the country, the forecast is much grimmer, with overcast and cold weather in store.

In the Bodø region there will be alternating conditions with temperatures above zero, but far colder than in the south.

Further north it will be fair until Saturday, but then it turns into overcast with temperatures at the same level or slightly colder than present.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today