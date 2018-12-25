Arctic melts by 14.000 tonnes per second

The Arctic loses 14.000 tonnes of water per second

The ice melting in the Arctic, the areas around the North Pole, has tripled. The region loses 14,000 tonnes of water per second, according to a study.

Since 1971, ice melting in the Arctic has led to an increase in sea level of 2.3 centimetres, according to the study, published in Environmental Research Letters. Scientists in Chile, Canada, USA; The Netherlands and Norway have participated in the study.

On top of this comes ice melting in Antarctica, the area around the South Pole, as well as the basic physical fact that water expands as it gets warmer. The combination of factors poses a major climate threat.

– We do not have to wait until the end of the century to see the problems associated with sea level rise. The problems are here now, says Professor at the Danish Geological Institute, Geus, Jason Box.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today