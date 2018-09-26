Nearly no teens smoke

The percentage of daily smokers aged between 13 and 19 has fallen from 11 to 0.4% in ten years according to preliminary figures from the health survey in Nord-Trøndelag.

The health survey in Nord-Trøndelag (HUNT) is Norway’s largest collection of health information among the population according to P4 radio. The survey shows developments between 2007 and 2017.

“The figures indicate that the policy of increased price and less accessibility, as well as legislation that has prohibited smoking in public places, has largely affected the norms and attitudes of the population,” said research director, Steinar Krokstad to the radio channel.

Over the same period, the percentage of daily smokers in the entire population fell from 22 to 11% according to statistics from Statistics Norway (SSB).

“When I was young, it was tough and cool to smoke, but now I think smoking is simply out” said the research director.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today