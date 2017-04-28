Ari Behns ditched his car

Author and artist Ari Behn (44 ) supposedly ended up in the ditch on ‘Gamle Ringeriks vei’ in Bærum on Friday, according to local newspaper Budstikka.
– We have been notified of a car that has run off the road near Toppenhaug, says Operations Manager Rune Hekkelstrand to Budstikka. Therefore, a patrol, tow truck and ambulance were requested.
After what Dagbladet experiences, Ari Behn himself was the driver of the car when the accident occurred.
Supposedly a bus driver first reported about the car that had ended up in the ditch.
A tipster told Budstikka that Behn landed ‘upside down’ and that he stood on the roadside with a mobile phone to his ear afterwards.
Behns car, on the other hand, has suffered significant damage. The right side of the car has been scraped against a cliff, Oslo Police Tweeted.
Operations Manager in the Oslo Police, Rune Ullsand, will not comment on whether the driver was Ari Behn himself, but confirms that it was a man in his forties, according to Dagbladet. According to the police, he tested negative for alcohol.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
