Armed robbery at McDonald’s in Oslo

A McDonalds restaurant in Oslo on Tuesday was subject to an armed robbery. Police are searching for the perpetrator.

Oslo police reported the robbery to the restaurant in Tevlingveien on Furuset at 10.10am on Tuesday.

The robber is described as a man over 50 years, possible Norwegian and bald. He was dressed in black or grey sweater, black pants and black shoes.

– He used the gun and got money out of the safe. There were witnesses present in the premises, we have good track to go by, says divisional manager Trond Lereng at Stovner police station, to NRK news.

Police do not know if the robber disappeared from the spot on foot or by car or which direction the man disappeared – but the police are now searching for the perpetrator.

According to McDonalds, noone was injured in the incident.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today