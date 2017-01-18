Association of Guardians worried for young asylum seekers

The Association of Guardians (Vergeforeningen) receives reports on a daily basis from guardians who are concerned and don’t know what to do with unaccompanied minors at asylum centers. The association is concerned for the young asylum seekers.

Last year, 182 youth disappeared from the asylum centers. Leader for the Association of Guardians, Ina Johannessen describes to Dagavisen that they are “totally distraught” over the situation for the minors.

– Soon we won’t be able manage anymore. The guardians are at a breaking point of collapsing and the situation is completely desperate.

It seems as if the authorities think it is okay for kids to just disappear. We have never accepted that Norwegian children be treated that way, she says.

Every single day she receives messages from concerned guardians around the country who do not know what to do.

Last year 316 unaccompanied minors received temporary residence in Norway. The vast majority of those who are rejected temporary residence are Afgan boys.

– It is no longer possible for them to gain permanent protection in Norway. They know that they will not be allowed to stay, and they feel they have nothing more to live for.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today