At least 15 lynx shot since start of this year’s hunting season

At least 15 lynx have been shot since the year’s quota hunt began on February the 1st. This was shown in figures from the Norwegian Environment Agency’s prey base on Sunday.

The lynx were shot in ten different municipalities wrote Nationen newspaper.

In Trøndelag, there were shootings in Rennebu, Lierne and Steinkjer, two of which were in Lierne. In Møre og Romsdal lynx were shot in two municipalities, Tingvoll and Surnadal.

In Telemark there were shootings in Nome, Tinn and Skien municipality. In Kongsberg in Buskerud and Ringebu in Oppland there was one lynx shot in each municipality.

Most were shot in Bygland municipality in Aust-Agder,where four animals were shot. There, however, there is quota-free hunting and these lynx were therefore not drawn from any quota.

The quota for this year’s hunt is set at 55 lynx, of which 18 are female. The hunting time for lynx is from the 1st of February to 31st of March.

No quota hunting has been opened in the three northernmost counties, nor in Hedmark, Akershus,Oslo and Østfold. In the rest of the country, hunting season has been opened.

In the prey area 1, which includes Vest-Agder,Rogaland, Hordaland and Sogn og Fjordane, there is quota-free hunting in several places.

The population target for lynx is 65 families across the country, except in region 1. Last year,the population was measured at 340 animals in 57.5 families. There was, before quota hunting last year, 44 animals found.

