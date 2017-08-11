Bhatti appeals on the spot as he’s detained for four more weeks

The District Court decided to detain Islamist, Arfan Bhatti, for four more weeks, retaining a letter and visits ban.Bhatti appealed the court decision on the spot.

Bhatti has received extended custody several times earlier, the last being on the 13th of July this year.

The district court believes that there are both grounds for suspecting Bhatti, and the risk of destruction of evidence.

‘Bhatti is deemed to have served 4.5 months of his possible punishment after isolation, but the court can’t see that there is a danger of overriding the first ruling’, stated the court decision.

Bhatti was arrested on Wednesday, May the 16th, charged with illicit handling of weapons. He maintains that the arrest was politically motivated, and denies having anything to do with the matter.

