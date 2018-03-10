Big fight on the ferry to Denmark

Massive brawl on the ferry from Stavanger to Denmark

A Birthday and a Stag party ended up in an all out fight on board the ferry between Tananger in Sola municipality near Stavanger and Hirtshals in Denmark, reports Danish TV2 Nord. The information is however not correct according to the CEO of Fjordline.

The celebrations on board the Fjordline ferry that operates the route Bergen-Stavanger-Hirtshals almost literally went over overboard night before Saturday, reports Danish TV 2 Nord.

Late at night, many of the young persons were very intoxicated, and 35 of the passengers ended up fighting each other in a massive brawl.

Staff on board managed to get control of the passengers who were involved in the fight after a short while, and Danish police were thereafter notified of the incident.

– We were present and assisted the ferry, but asked them to return to Norway afterwards. The brawl occurred in Norwegian waters, and there were only Norwegians on board, which makes it the responsibility of Norway.

Several of them will most likely be charged with violent behaviour, says Officer in Charge at the North Jutland police, Poul Badsberg, to TV 2 Nord.

A total of 400 young Norwegians were present on board the ship.

In the ship arrest

CEO of Fjordline, Rickard Ternblom, says that it the information from Danish TV2 is not correct, but that the all the involved belonged to the same group who were on board in connection with a birthday celebration involving people aged 25 to 30 years old from Stavanger.

– It became a bad mood internally in the group. It evolved into a fight and seven of them were very active. They were therefore confined to the arrest on the ship, he says to Bergens Tidende.

Were not allowed to rejoin the ferry

The ferry followed the planned route to Hirtshals and returns to Norway on Saturday as usual. Seven young Norwegians are however left behind on the quay in Hirtshals and are not allowed to return back home to Norway by use of Fjordline.

– They have to find a alternative way to return back home. They are not welcome to use our services anymore, says Ternblom.

According to the CEO, the fight took place in a separate cabin in connection with the birthday celebration. The other passengers were barely aware of the incident.

