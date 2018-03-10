Several more opted to travel by train last year

65.1 million passenger journeys were registered by NSB Personnel in 2017. That is an increase of 6.3 per cent in train passengers compared to the previous year.

On the longest routes, there however was a decrease in the number of passengers. There were 5 per cent fewer passengers with on the Sørlandsbanen (Southern railway route) between Oslo and Stavanger, 4.5 per cent fewer between Oslo and Bergen, 0.9 per cent decline between Oslo and Trondheim and also a 1.2 per cent loss in travelers on the Nordland trajectory between Trondheim and Bodø, NSB informs.

The regional trajectories between Drammen and Lillehammer have on the other hand experienced a passenger increase of 16.7 per cent. Between Eidsvoll and Skien on the Vestfoldbanen there were increases of 8 per cent in passengers compared to 2016.

The Norwegian National Rail Company’s (NSB) local trains in the Oslo area also saw an 8 per cent increase in travelers compared to the year before.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today