Bottle of vodka worth millions stolen from bar in Copenhagen

Copenhagen police are investigating a burglary where what is claimed to be the world’s fourth most expensive bottle of vodka was stolen.

The vodka is worth 8 million Danish kroner, equivalent to almost 11 million Norwegian kroner, and it wasn’t insured. Surveillance cameras showed two masked men who rolled up a grid gate, and unlocked the door to ‘Bar 33’ on Vesterbro, where the bottle was located.

According to Brian Ingberg, the owner of the bar, and vodka collection that the bottle was a part of, he borrowed it from a Russian businessman, who apparently took the matter calmly.

He said it is a ‘Russo Baltique’ vodka, containing three kilos of gold, and three kilos of silver.

‘It has been in my collection for half a year, but now it doesn’t matter anymore,’ he told Danish TV 2 news channel.

