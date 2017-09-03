Brende condemns North Korean hydrogen bomb test

Foreign Minister, Børge Brende, of Høyre (H), said that North Korea’s actions are completely unacceptable, and the world community must now react to their nuclear bomb testing.

Brende told NRK news that he believes the world community must react strongly to North Korea’s hydrogen bomb test.

‘This is totally unacceptable, and shows the situation in North Korea, their development of nuclear weapons, is very worrying. I believe that the UN Security Council should now be summoned to an emergency meeting.

It is clear that this is to be condemned, but it is also necessary to lay down a strategy between Kim Jong, the UN, and North Korea, to set aside and dismantle the nuclear program through a political and diplomatic process,’ said Foreign Minister Brende.

He added that he has no faith in any immediate military solution to the problem.

‘You must try for diplomatic solutions. North Korea is a poor country, with a major malnutrition problem.

I believe that the young leader in Pyongyang may be looking for economic and political solutions to these problems. You can only figure these out if you have serious negotiations’.

On Sunday, North Korea reported that they had conducted a successful hydrogen bomb test. They also claimed that the bomb could be attached to the new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) they’ve developed.

The announcement came shortly after an earthquake was reported in North Korea’s nuclear weapons testing area.

