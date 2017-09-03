Drops lectures during the cycling world championships

Schools in Bergen drop lectures during the cycling world championships

Several educational institutions in Bergen expose lectures during the cycling world championships due to reduced accessibility.

– This is unproblematic. The school will be open, but we decided long ago to drop lectures during the days when the cycling world championship is clashing with lectures, says Rector at the University College in Bergen, Bjørg Kristin Selvik to Bergensavisen.

The college wants to avoid students not being able to attend compulsory education because they are having difficulty getting there.

NLA University College and VID University College also drop lectures during the World Championships. At the University of Bergen and the Norwegian School of Economics, activity is reduced, but lectures are following the regular schedule.

The bicycle championship in Bergen lasts from September 16 to 24.

