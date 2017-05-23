British Muslims condemn Manchester attack

British Islamic Council and several other Muslim groups condemn the terrorist attacks against the Manchester Arena and ask Brits to stand together to support those affected.

“My thoughts and prayers go to the victims and their families. This is terrible, it’s criminal, says Secretary General Harun Khan in Islamic Council.

He also says that he hopes the perpetrators will be held responsible for what they have done, “both in this life and the next.”

A Muslim aid organization in the Manchester area, Human Appeal, and two other sister organizations, write that they feel disgusted by what they call a hateful act that has killed so many innocent people.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

