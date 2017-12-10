The British princes have chosen a sculptor

Prince William and Prince Harry have chosen Ian Rank-Broadley to create the sculpture of their mother, Diana, the Princess of Wales.

It’s been 20 years since Diana died in a car accident in Paris. In January, her sons announced that they would erect a statue of the mother, they have now chosen who will be given the assignment.

65-year-old Rank-Broadley is not unfamiliar with working with the royal family. He stands behind one of the portraits of the queen, which the British look at daily, namely the profile of her Majesty the Queen, who is on the country’s coins since 1998.

He also painted a portrait of the queen mother of a memorial coin and a relief of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip for a memorial in connection with their 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.

The Diana statue will be completed in 2019 and will be placed in the garden at Kensington Palace in London, where she lived. The princes say in a statement that the statue should be “an appropriate and lasting homage to our mother” and be a memory of her life and her accomplishments.

William and Harry also say that they are touched by all the good words and memories of Diana people have shared with them this year while the world has recalled the accident in Paris in 1997.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today