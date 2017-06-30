The Bryn tunnel closed after parts of the roof fell down

One lane of the Bryn tunnel in Oslo is still closed after plaster fell from the ceiling Thursday night. Two-way traffic in the second run is established.

At 0:40 a car was damaged when it ran into large pieces of thick plaster, writes Aftenposten.

Just before 6 am two-way traffic was established in the second tunnel run, traffic operator Pål Sundt Fredriksen confirms to NTB.

– The detour for Bryn tunnel on municipal road has height restriction of four meters. Therefore, we will initiate two-way traffic in the second tunnel run, Sundt Fredriksen says.

-It will affect traffic, he adds.

Well known bypass road

The bypass will be known to the regular road users in the area: it was the only option for 14 months when the tunnel was recently upgraded. It is only two months since the work was completed.

It is uncertain how long the one run in the tunnel will be closed.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today