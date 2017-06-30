Enova splashes out on fast charging in rural areas

Municipalities lacking fast-chargers for electric cars can, from autumn, receive support from Enova to build charging stations.

District municipalities that currently have a maximum of one quick charger can benefit from the support scheme, says Marketing Director Audhild Kvam.

– This will be a kick start for the many places where the electricity car revolution has not yet begun. The scheme is relevant to players in almost 300 municipalities, and we hope to help the market for the most of these, Kvam says.

Enova will cover 40 percent of investment costs, with an upper limit of NOK 200,000 per quick charger.

– In many parts of the district, there are so few electric cars that fast-charging stations will be unprofitable for a while. By providing support for the construction of fast-chargers in these municipalities, we want to make electric cars a real alternative for even more, even faster, says Kvam.

First come – first serve

Support for up to two speed chargers in each municipality may be granted. Applications are processed according to the first-come-first-served principle.

– We will evaluate the support offer annually and can not say anything about how long the offer will apply. To speed up development, it’s a point to get potential players started as quickly as possible, and for them, it’s nevertheless an advantage to be early on locally in their municipality, Kvam says.

Over the past two years, Enova has supported the construction of 230 fast-chargers along mainland roads around the country. This has contributed to coherent coverage in the transport corridors, and the new offer will complement this development.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today