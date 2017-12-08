Burnt bread led to evacuation at Gardermoen

On Thursday evening, Oslo Airport, Gardermoen was evacuated after burnt bread in one of the restaurants triggered the fire alarm.

Communications Manager Joachim Westher Andersen confirmed at Romerike Blad at 18.15 that a routine evacuation was carried out at the main airport.

At the time, the reason for why the fire alarm was triggered was unknown.

Shortly thereafter, Andersen informed the same newspaper that it was caused by bread burning at one of the restaurants that triggered the fire alarm.

– “The alarm went off at 18.06, at 18.20 everyone was allowed back. Fortunately, this does not affect air traffic or other things inside the airport,” said the communications manager.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today