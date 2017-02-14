Celebrating a Norwegian classic

Last week, Select Service Partner (SSP) opened the bar Norgesglasset in the domestic section of the North Pier at Oslo Airport. Approximately 4,800 Norgesglass (“Norway glass” – a classic Norwegian version of the Kilner jar) have been used to construct the ceiling, and most of the menu items are served in – you guessed it – a Norgesglass.

“The introduction of Norgesglasset revolutionised food storage in Norway, and we are pleased to present a little piece of Norwegian history and pride,” says SSP’s Morten Solberg Nilsen.

“We are happy to fill the Norgesglass with beverages based on Norwegian nature. Most of the menu items will be served in a Norgesglass and presented in an appetising way with a modern twist. The bar itself is quite unique, easy on the eye as well as the mind,” Solberg Nilsen adds.

In addition to beverages, Norgesglasset will also serve light, tasty meals by the season. The concept is built around use of the Norgesglass, from the old days and up until today.

“Norgesglass is a common noun for glass jars used for canning, pickling and other forms of preservation. The jar is threaded, with a glass lid, a rubber washer and an aluminium ring which is tightened. This shuts the lid firmly, making the jar completely airtight. When the jar is filled with warm jam, negative pressure is created during cooling, making the seal even tighter. The contents can also be secured against exposure by adding a cap of melted wax.

“The opening of Norgesglasset is another step towards the new Oslo Airport and all the new services that will be found here. We are slowly, but surely approaching the official grand opening, and we are excited to offer passengers a taste of Norway the traditional way,” says Torgeir Kjos Sørensen, Commercial Director at Avinor Oslo Airport.



FACTS:

– 4,800 Norgesglass fitted to the ceiling.

– Norwegian ingredients and Norwegian products.

– Food and beverages served in Norgesglass.

– Empty Norgesglass for sale.

– Food and drinks with a Norwegian twist.

Source: Avinor / Norway Today