Can not safeguard against such attacks

Terror Scientists agree that one can not guard for such an attack that took place in Stockholm Friday.

– It is not surprising that this attack happened now. We live in an unsafe world, and can not guard ourselves fully against such an attack.

Now we need to stand united so that Norway stood by Utøya in 2011, Swedish Magnus Ranstorp, one of Europe’s foremost terrorist researchers, told Aftenposten. Terror researcher at the University of Oslo and Akershus, and former member of DPLF, Lars Gule, agrees.

– One may ask oneself if it was expected, and that it was. Not necessarily in Stockholm, but that it could happen – that we have anticipated for a long time.

– It is always a surprise, and it is that which is typical of this kind of terror. Had it not been surprising it would not have been sufficiently shocking every time, says Gule, but points out that one can do some safeguarding.

– That we’re going to see more attacks of this kind is quite certain.

And like Stockholm is also Norway targeted, he said. He says that even if a perpetrator often acts alone, he has often planned for a long time, has helpers and is connected to a network.

– There is a copycat effect. When someone sees that this can be done in one place, then there will also be more interested to do it elsewhere. The heavier the car, the greater the damage, according to Gule.

