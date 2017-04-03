Cancer Society warns: Late Easter means strong sun

The Easter sun will be stronger for winter pale Norwegians in years. The Cancer Society warns of stronger sun rays because Easter comes late this year.

– In the mountains of southern Norway , the Easter sun will be as intense as the sun in the South in late May. So remember both sunscreen and sunglasses, says Scientist Bjørn Johnsen at Norwegian Radiation Protection Authority.

In a press release he informs the NCS that it expects a UV index of up to 5 in the Easter mountains of southern Norway.

If the UV index is three or higher, sun protection is required. Reflection from snow could increase UV levels by over 50 percent. Thus, there is a higher risk of sunburn and snow blindness.

– Also in light clouds and snow drifts, it will be important to protect ourselves. Sometimes such weather actually provides stronger rays than during clear weather, says Johnsen at NRPA.

Four out of ten Norwegians say they got sunburned every year. The skin does not forget such sun damage; it accumulates and can eventually lead to skin cancer.

– It is not that we should avoid the sun completely, but remember to be generous with sunscreen and take some breaks from the strongest rays. It applies sun loving people of all ages, said Secretary General of the Cancer Society Anne Lise Ryel.

A good tip for sun protection this Easter is to cover ourselves with at least SPF 15 before going out, and to wear sunglasses to protect your eyes. The last point is particularly important for children.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today