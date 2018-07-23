Canoeing Accident Claims Vinje Man

Air rescue helicopters, Rescue boats and emergency divers were put to task Sunday night in Telemark’s Raulandshomen district when a male tourist on a canoe trip suffered an accident upon the water and was temporarily lost.

After a search by volunteers and professional search & rescue personnel, the unidentified man was found and pronounced dead by drowning at the scene.

FAMILY CANOE TRIP

The middle-aged victim had brought two family members with him on the canoe trip; a child in the late teens, and another family member in the late twenties. Both were placed under the care of the municipality’s crisis team after the accident.

Rune Hunshamar, operations manager in the Southeast Police District gave a report to the Norwegian News Agency, saying “Immediately after the accident, there were others travelling within the canoe trip that notified a third party further downriver, who then alerted the police of the river accident.”

Østre Agder Fire Department in Arendal announced on Twitter that they’d sent divers with an air ambulance to the site to assist local fire service, and Telemark Red Cross Assistance Corps also assisted in the search.

Southeastern police district reported the accident at 19.30 Sunday, July 23.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today