Several ran away after car accident in Telemark

Several missing after car accident in Telemark

Police fear that two or three injured might have run off and lays seriously injured in the terrain after a car accident in Telemark. The crash happened between Siljan and Skien.

The police in Telemark report on Twitter that the car ended up in the ditch near Siljanveien at 00.45 night to Wednesday.

– When the police arrived, there was a 20-year-old man standing injured at the roadside. He was taken to the emergency room and admissioned for observation, says Operations Manager in South-East Police, Vidar Aaltvedt, to NTB.

The 20-year-old says he did not drive the car, but refused to provide information about the driver or anyone else. However, witnesses say there were two or three more in the car. That’s why the police used dog patrol for five quarters of an hour around the accident scene, as they feared that some could be laying heavily injured in the terrain.

Had to stop the search

– We had to give up, but it is worrying that someone could be injured and fails to report themselves. It may be that the driver was intoxicated, drove to fast or did not possess a driver’s license, but that is secondary to saving life and health, Aaltvedt stresses.

According to the police, the car was driving from Siljan on the way to Skien, when the driver lost control of the car and crossed to the opposite lane. The car then hit the crash barrier and was thrown back out into the ditch on the near side of the road.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today