USA says that North Korea threatens the entire world community

The United States of America (USA) wants China to impose additional United Nations (UN) sanctions against The People’s Republic of Korea. The American ambassador to the UN states that any country that doesn’t impose the UN sanctions support the regime. According to the US, North Korea threatens the entire world.

‘Nobody is immune to the threat from North Korea,’ says USA’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, before the meeting, in which the UN Security Council was to assess new sanctions against North Korea after that countries latest ballistic missile launch.

She said that the USA would consider talking to The People’s Republic of Korea if it stops all nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

‘We are willing to do so, but not before a complete stop to the nuclear processing and testing,’ she says.

Flanked by South Korea and Japan

Flanked by the ambassadors of South Korea and Japan, she continued to advocate putting pressure on the North Korean regime economically, diplomatically, politically, and internationally.

‘Sanctions are clearly something we are looking at, and we will continue to see where it takes us,’ she says.

Missile launch

North Korea conducted a test launch on Sunday morning local time.

According to Japan and South Korea, the missile remained in the air for about 30 minutes, and travelled a distance of about 800 kilometres before it crashed into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea claimed that the test had been successful.

