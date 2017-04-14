China says conflict with North Korea could erupt at any time

A conflict with North Korean could erupt at any time, and North Korea is not going to be a winner, warned China.

‘Dialogue is the only possible solution’, said Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, at a press conference with his French counterpart, Jean-Marc Ayrault, at his side in Beijing on Friday.

Wang noted that the situation is now so critical that ‘a conflict might break out at any time.’ He warned that ‘there is no winner’ in any war.

The United States and South Korea stand together in their struggle to thwart North Korea, and North Korea does the same in its efforts to thwart them, creating ‘a potentially dangerous situation,’ said Wang.

‘We particularly oppose the demonstration of any statements or actions that contribute to increased stress levels, and we are calling for a break in the provocations and threats before the situation gets so bad that it cannot be reversed’, said Wang.

On Twitter, US President Donald Trump wrote on Thursday that he has great confidence that China can deal with North Korea, but added that if China fails, the United States and its allies will intervene.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today