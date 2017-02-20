Church Organizations considers hiring paper-less Immigrants

Several Christian Organisations have expressed interest in hiring paper-less Immigrants, after being urged to take action by former Bishop Tor Berger Jørgensen.

Last week the former Bishop of South Hålogaland urged the Church and KA (Church Employment organisation) to hire people who have neither the opportunity to go home or to obtain legal residence in Norway. The response has been good, according to Dagen.

– There have been several positive responses from people who are now looking closely at what can be done and we will now continue to work on a low key.

We look at how this can be facilitated, and I am quite optimistic that we can achieve something within the bounds of Church Organisations and Congregations, Jørgensen said.

The Minister of Immigration, Sylvi Listhaug, calls the proposal “irresponsible”. Jørgensen has not received a reply to his request for a meeting with the Minister.

Under the current regulations it is stated that “Employers who employ foreign workers without the correct residence permit, can be fined or sentenced to imprisonment.”

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today