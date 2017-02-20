Rema boycotting Easter eggs

Rema 1000 does not take into Freia Easter eggs this year. The reason is that the product still contains palm oil.

The threat to exclude eggs from Easter assortment was tabled last year, writes E24. Now the case is raised seriously, since the producers have not made changes to the product. Eggs contain about 20 percent palm oil.

The US food group mondelez international, who owns the brand name Freia, has refused to comply with the requirement.

– What we can say is that we still stand behind our strategy that boycott is not a solution, but that sustainable palm oil is the way to go, says Celin Huseby, Director of Communications in the Nordic region for Mondelez, to E24.

Rema’s ambition is to offer palm oil-free range products. The chain still has foods with palm oil on the shelves, as Ritz crackers, but does not fill with new products that contain palm oil.

Rema stressed that the boycott has nothing to do with the controversial best friend scheme to do.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today