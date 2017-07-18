Civil servants get improved freedom of speech

The Government changes the ethical guidelines for civil servants and, among other things, provides for the strengthening of employees freedom of speech.

– It is important to ensure transparency and confidence in the state. Therefore, we have made two important changes to the Code of Conduct for civil servants, says Minister of Local Government and Modernization, Jan Tore Sanner (Conservatives).

The changes concern civil servants freedom of expression and ownership and handling of securities.

Freedom of expression can be restricted by confidentiality and in some cases by loyalty constraints. In the guidelines, the Ministry clarifies that there are only expressions that can harm legal interests, which can be deemed as violations of loyalty constraints.

– We clarify that the Constitution’s threshold for limiting employee’s freedom of speech is high, says Sanner.

The revision of the freedom of speech for Civil Servants is a result of a recommendation from the Ombudsman for Civil Affairs.

