Clear majority for Solberg as prime minister

According to a TV 2 poll, Erna Solberg still remains strong as prime minister after government minister Sylvi Listhaug’s resignation.

The measurement from ‘Kantar TNS’ showed that 63.4% of the respondents prefer Erna Solberg as prime minister, while 34.7% prefer Jonas Gahr Støre. 1.9% answered somebody else.

The background figures showed that Erna Solberg retains mountainous support of more than 90% among voters of Høyre (H) and the Fremskrittsparti (Frp). Also, a majority of Venstre’s (V’s) voters prefer Solberg. So do two of three Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) voters, according to TV 2.

Three out of four voters who say they vote for Arbeiderpartiet (Ap), prefer Jonas Gahr Støre, while every sixth Ap voter answered Erna Solberg.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today