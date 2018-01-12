Consensus on change in Government

Consensus on change in the Norwegian Government

The party leaders in the Liberal Party, Progress Party and Conservatives have agreed to form a Government, reports NRK.

Earlier on Friday, TV 2 reported that the three party leaders have called for party meetings on Sunday morning.

The notice to the Country- , Central Committee and MP group meetings on Sunday has not yet been set, but it is informed that the parties will be informed about when they will meet shortly.

The notice means that a pre-negotiated document, which may become a declaration of Government, must be ready before Sunday.

The Government talks between the three parties began at Jeløya on January 2. Very few details has been leaked from the negotiations, but a week ago, the three parties announced that they agreed on an inclusion order to get more people back to work.

It has long been speculated that a altered Government would be presented on Friday, January 19.

Although the Conservatives, Progress Party and Liberals now agree on a Government platform, the three parties are still dependent on support from the Christian Democrats to obtain a majority in the Parliament.

