Crown Princess on Neighborhood Visits

In the sparkling winter weather, Crown Princess Mette-Marit arrived at the VårtNabolag festival at Dikemark asylum reception in Asker.

Chairman Åse Kleveland opened the festival, concerts, activities, Christmas workshop, porridge and gløgg for this visit.

Our Neighborhood (VårtNabolag) is the common designation of several festivals organized at asylum receptions around Norway. The festivals have come after a desire to strengthen ties between asylum seekers and those living in the neighborhood.

– Grateful

The festival at Dikemark is number twelve in the series – and the Crown Princess was invited when Dikemark asylum reception in Asker is located in a neighborhood that also houses the Crown Prince’s residence at Skaugum.

The organizers are happy for the rojale visit. They greeted via a press release, which is reproduced on the royal webpage, saying:

“Through that kind of commitment and presence, the position of such voluntary meeting places is strengthened – that’s something we all are grateful for.”

– Essential for integration

The organizer is the Oslo World Festival, and on their websites it says:

“By arranging a one day’s music festival on an asylum reception, we want to contribute to participation, volunteering and dialogue between asylum seekers and those living in the neighborhood. To create something together and to create a community about music, culture and food, we believe is vital for further integration. ”

In August 2014, the first VårtNabolag festival was organized, that time at the Torshov Transittmottak.

After that, festivals have been organized at the reception centers in Vang i Valdres, Refstad Transit Reception, and at Ullensvang asylum reception.

At Dikemark, the Crown Princess got to see artists like Kaja Gunnufsen and Sarah Ramin Osmundsen. She also attended a Christmas workshop and was served a deliciously hot Christmas porridge.

