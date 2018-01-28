Norwegian Customs is a developing agency

The Norwegian Customs Office are gearing themselves towards challenges regarding shipment and border controls in the future.

– The Norwegian Customs Office controls the shipment of goods in and out of the country on behalf of 30 public bodies. That makes the agency an important protector of the Norwegian community. The agency also adds value to society, and contributes to the financing of public services. The Customs Office has a vision of value adding social protection.

– The aim is to perform control in a cost-effective way to the society, CEO Øystein Børmer states at the International Customs Day on January 26, 2018.

Smooth border crossings

The agency has initiated a number of measures to provide serious Norwegian companies with the best possible competitive conditions. We will apply the available technology to provide smooth border crossings when businesses and industries import or export goods. At the same time, we will ensure efficient and targeted controls. We will furthermore ensure Governmental income by registering and controlling the flow of goods in order to ensure that the basis for collection of customs fees is correct.

– The motto of the International Customs Day is that the Customs Offices of the world contribute to well-functioning businesses and economic progress. The agency is going to help strengthen the Norwegian economy and competitiveness of businesses while protecting society. To achieve this we must cooperate with businesses, residents and other agencies. The further develop this cooperation is an area of focus in the future, says the Director of the Agency.

Express clearance

In 2018, the agency will launch a pilot project on express clearance en route. The pilot is to be carried out at Ørje in Østfold. This is the second largest entry and exit point for road freight traffic in Norway. In 2016, 2.5 million vehicles went in and out of Norway at Ørje.

Customs need more information regarding the flow of goods to target the correct objects for control and thereby increase the accuracy. The agency will receive all information about cargo and vehicle digitally before the actual border crossing. This will lead to a smoother border crossing and better control with the flow of goods. This is beneficial to both businesses and customs.

– The Agency takes advantage of technological developments to work smarter and more efficiently. Several digitalization initiatives have been put into force and several are in the pipeline. Through a technology opportunity study, we also look at the technologies we can implement to fulfill our community service in the best possible way. Even if we implement more technology, officers, scanners and drug dogs will still be essential in controlling the flow of goods in and out of the country, Børmer points out.

