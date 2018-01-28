New ambassadors from Nicaragua, Holy See, South Africa and Guyana

ambassadorsFrom left: Apostolic Nuncio, H.E. Monsignor James Patrick Green, Ambassador of Nicaragua, H.E. Mr Ricardo José Alvarado Noguera, Ambassador of South Africa, H.E. Ms Selaelo Ramokgopa, Ambassador of Guyana, H.E. Mr David Hales. Credit: Marta B. Haga, MFA

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 28. January 2018

Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 25 January 2018.

 

The ambassadors are:

  • Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua, H.E. Mr Ricardo José Alvarado Noguera (resident in Helsinki)
  • Apostolic Nuncio, H.E. the Most Reverend Monsignor James Patrick Green (resident in Stockholm)
  • Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Ms Selaelo Ramokgopa
  • Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, H.E. Mr David Hales (resident in Brussels)

 

Source: government.no / Norway Today

