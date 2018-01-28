Four new ambassadors to Norway presented their letters of credence to His Majesty King Harald V on 25 January 2018.
The ambassadors are:
- Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua, H.E. Mr Ricardo José Alvarado Noguera (resident in Helsinki)
- Apostolic Nuncio, H.E. the Most Reverend Monsignor James Patrick Green (resident in Stockholm)
- Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Ms Selaelo Ramokgopa
- Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, H.E. Mr David Hales (resident in Brussels)
Source: government.no / Norway Today
Be the first to comment on "New ambassadors from Nicaragua, Holy See, South Africa and Guyana"