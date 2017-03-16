Customs made big cigarette bust from Polish cars

Poles thought they had managed to conceal 165,000 cigarettes in cars they drove across the border, but less than 10 kilometres from Bjørkelangen the smuggling attempt went up in smoke.

– This is the largest seizure of this kind in our area since 2015.

Very good work by the customs officers who were on duty, says section Morten Nystuen in customs to Romerike Blad.

The four Polish men were in two cars that passed the border at Magnormoen Sunday afternoon. Already at the border crossing passed customs agents suspicious and followed the cars.

The Poles turned off from Highway 2 onto county road 21 heading southwest towards Bjørkelangen. The officers followed hot on their wheels over the county border towards Akershus, but did not stop the vehicles until 10 kilometres before Bjørkelangen.

– It has been silent in this area for a while. There are many indications that the organized criminal groups now like to choose routes further north, to avoid camera surveillance.

– Besides it is suggested by some of the major seizures at Svinesund recently, that traffickers now are using larger trucks, according to Nystuen.

