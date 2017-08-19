Danger of flooding in Trøndelag and Nordmøre

It is expected heavy rainfall in Trøndelag and Nordmøre. The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) warns of floods and landslides.

The attention warning was released Saturday morning. For Trøndelag and Nordmøre, flood warnings have also been issued. In an update Saturday night, NVE maintains the alert. There is however some uncertainty as to how much rain will fall, but it may involve quantities consistent with an orange danger level – the second highest level.

It is expected between 50 and 85 millimeters of rain from Saturday afternoon onwards, and it is the inner districts that are most vulnerable. A rain front with showers enters from the southeast.

In and around Trondheim

The bulk of the precipitation is expected to come in the areas around the Trondheim fjord. It can lead to changes in stream and river runs and there is a risk of localized flooding, especially developed areas, where the most powerful rain showers will occur.

The danger of landslides and flooding increases night before Sunday and is greatest where the showers hit. There is danger of stream and river run changes, overwater in densely populated areas, local flooding, landslides and flooding where the rain showers hit, according to the attention warning on Varsom.no.

Steep slopes, as well as streams and rivers with heavy flow of water is particularly vulnerable. Cleaning of drains and culverts is recommended, according to Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).