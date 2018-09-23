Danish citizen accused of starting third largest forest fire in Colorado’s history

US authorities have appealed against a Danish citizen accused of starting the third largest forest fire in Colorado’s history.

The Denver Post reported that the indictment included 141 points – one for every house that burned down in the massive fire that ravaged south of Colorado.

The fire originated in a deserted area at the end of June and destroyed an area of 47,000 hectares in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. More than 2,000 houses had to be evacuated and 500 firefighters were put into the extinguishing work.

The man (52) says he did not start the fire on purpose. He told the investigators that he thought he had quenched a fire he had been cooking with, but discovered the day after that it had erupted right at his car.

