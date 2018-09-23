Bjørn Kjos hopes to finished as Norwegian chief within three years

Norwegian top manager Bjørn Kjos (72) hopes to be able to retire in the next three years. The airline is already looking for a replacement.

Kjos is now in his 16th year as head of Norwegian, which has evolved to become Europe’s fourth largest low-cost carrier after many ups and downs since its inception in 2002.

In a long interview with Nettavisen, the 72-year-old says he is already sitting in overtime and hopes to be finished as a Norwegian chief executive within three years.

“You’re not going to work too long for such a job, and I’ve been working for a long time,” Kjos said.

He does not want to say anything about who he wants as his successor, and says it’s up to the Norwegian board of directors to find out who will be the new captain of the airline.

“That is already well underway,” said Norwegian chairman Bjørn Kise.

– “The board has initiated a process to identify potential followers to Bjørn. We have a plan,” says Kise to Nettavisen.

