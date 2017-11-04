The first F-35 aircraft have landed at Ørland

The first three new F-35 combat aircraft Norway has bought, landed Friday afternoon at the Ørland Air Station.

The arrival of the aircraft to Norway is a milestone of an acquisition, which is the largest single project the Armed Forces have ever carried out, according to Morten Klever, fighter aircraft manager.

– This is historical. The arrival of the aircraft shows that we are on a route with the combat aircraft acquisition. We deliver on time, cost and performance. Today we are both proud and happy, says General Major Klever.

“Receiving combat aircraft in Norway is an important milestone for the Norwegian defense capability,” he emphasizes, adding that the Armed Forces are within the cost framework and schedule for the acquisition.

The three Norwegian combat aircraft took off from Fort Worth, Texas Friday at 06.35 Norwegian and landed at Ørland on the coast of Trøndelag at 15.57 Norwegian time.

The original plan was that the three planes would arrive Thursday afternoon, but the flight was postponed for 24 hours.

The commissioning ceremony for the aircraft will be held on Friday, November 10th. This will include the defense chief and the defense minister in Ørland.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today